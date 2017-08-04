Tesla Model 3 Review: Why Elon Musk Has the Right to Brag

Tesla Motors/Handout via Reuters Tesla's newest flagship, the Model 3

Elon Musk is well-known in the world of technology. From his ambitions and missions in space to his vision of bringing game-changing electric cars, Musk is nothing if not persistent in his goals. After years of planning and creating the Tesla line, he seems to have achieved his goal in the newest flagship product, the Tesla Model 3. And if the first drives are anything to go by, it might just be what the world needs to reduce its carbon footprint.

According to Motor Trend, the first drive of the Tesla Model 3 deserves nothing but good reviews. From performance and speed to aesthetics and capabilities, Musk and his Tesla Motors look to have really outdone themselves without taking out most of what makes the Tesla a Tesla. With the baseline price of $35,000, the Model 3 packs a 15.4-inch touchscreen that serves as a remote control for everything (even the air conditioning), zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds, can travel up to 220 miles, and a minimalist design.

Meanwhile, Auto Express points out the lack of an option to have air suspension, even in the more expensive variants. However, considering that it is on coil suspensions, the Tesla Model 3 definitely still runs like it wants to achieve comfort, standard, and sport, all at the same time. The cargo volume is at 423 litres, which means that it is small enough to still be comfortable for all passengers. Furthermore, those who would end up buying the Tesla Model 3 will enjoy a four year, 50,000-mile warranty for the vehicle itself, and an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the battery.

Musk's mission was simple: build a sports car, use the money from the sports car to build a more affordable, and finally, eventually release a great and affordable car. The Tesla Model 3 embodies the third phase of Musk's grand plan. And it really does seem like it paid off.