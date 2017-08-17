Tesla Model 3 Specs, Features, Price News: Buyers Told to Switch Reservations to Model S

Buyers of the Tesla Model 3 are being asked to switch to Model S. Store employees have reportedly pressured those making reservations for the mid-size electric car to switch to the vehicle that's already in stock.

Tesla Motors Tesla Model 3 customers with reservations are being told to switch to the Model S.

An email allegedly coming from a Tesla advisor detailed the scheme, which Electrek published exclusively. It showed the advisor telling a Tesla customer with a reservation in Texas to buy the Model S instead, citing that the vehicles' prices are the same anyway.

But a standard Telsa Model 3 is priced at $35,000. This vehicle can go for 220 miles with 130 miles per hour (mph) top speed and a supercharging rate of 130 miles at 30 minutes.

The Telsa Model 3 long-range version, meanwhile, is priced at $44,000. This car has a 310-mile range with 140 mph top speed and a supercharging rate of 170 miles in 30 minutes.

Any additional updates to the Model 3 will end up costing the owner at least $57,000. Price for the Telsa Model S, on the other hand, ranges from $71,000 to $81,000 depending on the features.

The email further stated that Tesla Model 3 owners might not even get to enjoy the $7,500 federal tax credit from their purchase.

Tesla, however, told Electrek that the emails have not been sanctioned and the sales force had been advised of this scheme the previous week. Consumers in the Tesla thread on Reddit, however, said they still get similar emails as of press time.

Reservations for Tesla Model 3 began in March 2016. The company received over 500,000 pre-orders since then but the first batches of car deliveries won't happen until November.

Tesla reservations from consumers outside the U.S. won't be served until late 2018.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, admitted that the high demand for the mass-produced and most affordable electric vehicle has been a huge struggle in production but the company will deliver as promised.