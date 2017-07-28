Tesla Model 3 vs BMW 3 Series Price, Specs Comparison: Elon Musk's EV Hits German Automaker Where It Matters Most

Elon Musk and his company appear to be encroaching on BMW with the Tesla Model 3. The upcoming mass-production electric vehicle is seen as a competitor not just to the BMW 3 Series but the 2 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series and even the i3 as well.

Tesla Motors Promotional image for the Tesla Model 3.

For years, BMW has been seen as the brand of innovation, sporty design and stellar performance. But now, in the age of the hybrid, Musk and Tesla are looking to take this title from the German automaker.

Tesla takes everything about BMW and takes it to a whole new level. Focusing on clean energy, glass roofs, over-the-air software updates and even using e-commerce to sell their cars has catapulted the newcomer into the top spot of the software-based car market.

Nevertheless, BMW has a few tricks up its sleeves and being in the car manufacturing business for decades certainly helps quite nicely. For starters, the Germans are ahead when it comes to acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph). Tesla's electric motor can give instant torque which fares well on the first few seconds but it still can't snatch a win from the conventionally-powered BMW.

Design-wise, both embody the space-age feel of modern cars. Tesla and BMW are known for their sleek and sporty designs so the aesthetic taste is still up to the buyer. However, for city slickers who are often confronted with narrow streets and even narrower parking space, the slightly bigger Tesla could pose a problem.

Nevertheless, there is one area where the BMW 3 Series cannot compete with the Model 3 and that is zero-emissions driving. While this is often up to personal preference, chances are most people today would opt for the guilt-free environmental option.

But the appeal of the Tesla Model 3 comes not just from its bells and whistles but its price. While the BMW 3 Series is undoubtedly cheaper at $32,950, factoring in federally mandated incentives which amount to $7,500 brings down the electric sedan's price from $35,000 to $27,500.

And even without the government incentive, electricity prices are cheaper compared to gas and thus translates to better savings in the long run. For those who don't want to put in so much money into a car, the Model 3 is the clear winner.