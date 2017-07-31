Tesla Model 3 vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV Specs Price Review: Which Is the Better Electric Car?

Is Tesla's first affordable all-electric car, Model 3, better than its closest competitor, the Chevrolet Bolt EV? How does the newest model compare to the Chevy?

Tesla Motors/Handout via Reuters Tesla Model 3 comes with pay-per-use Supercharging.

In terms of size, the Tesla Model 3 is a little bigger. The car's wheelbase is 10 inches longer than the Chevy Bolt EV. And its width is 20.8 inches longer than the latter. The Bolt EV, however, is taller than Tesla's car, as it has a 6-inch height difference.

Although the Tesla car is bulkier, it is actually lighter than the Chevy. With only its base battery installed, the Model 3 is 40 pounds lighter than the Bolt EV. But with the big battery installed, the car will have 300 pounds added to its mass.

Tesla, however, has yet to reveal the horsepower and torque output of their car's electric motor. It, too, has not divulged the battery capacity in kilowatt-hours. But it has revealed its mile range. Its 220-mile range places it slightly behind the Chevy with its 238-mile range.

When it comes to performance, the Model 3 is better, as it is capable of reaching 60 mph in 5.6 and a top speed of 130 mph. The Bolt EV can only hit 93 mph. But with a little upgrade, car owners can enjoy better number. With the bigger battery, the Model 3 can bump its range to 310 miles and its top speed can reach 140 mph.

While the Model 3 appears wider on the outside, the Chevy Bolt EV actually trumps the former in terms of rear headroom and legroom. The latter also provides more storage capacity. The Model 3, on the other hand, offers more front legroom, front and rear shoulder room, and rear hip room.

The Chevy Bolt EV base price is at $37,495, while the Tesla Model 3 is at $36,200.

With upgraded features, such as an LT trim, a comfort and convenience package, a driver confidence package, and DC fast-charging capability, the former can reach up to $39,690.

The Model 3, however, with its long-range battery, premium upgraded, enhanced autopilot, and 19-inch wheels, can cost $57,700. With only a standard battery and enhanced autopilot, the upgraded Model 3 will cost $42,200.