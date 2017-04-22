Tesla Model S, Model X Recall News Update 2017: Faulty Parking Brake Causes Global Recall

Tesla just recently announced that it will be recalling Model S and Model X cars. The cars are said to be affected by a faulty parking brake.

(Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)A Tesla logo adorns a 'Model S' car in the dealership in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2015.

On Thursday, Tesla voluntarily ordered for a product recall on 53,000 Model X and Model S vehicles worldwide. Less than 5 percent of the cars have already been recalled. Yet, the American automaker want to check all the cars manufactured between February and October 2016 to ensure its users' safety.

In a statement published on its website, Tesla said that the problem might be caused by a small gear that was "improperly manufactured" by its third-party supplier. The car giant also apologized to its customers for the inconvenience brought by the recall.

The recall was caused by a faulty parking brake. "If this gear were to brake, the parking brake would continue to keep the car from moving, but the parking brake would be stuck," it added in the statement.

No reports of brake failure were reported so far, though. And Tesla said that the parking brake issue does not affect the vehicle's regular braking system.

Moreover, those who own the said Model S and Model X vehicles should not fret on when and how they are supposed to return their cars to the company. Tesla assured its customers that it will be contacting them via email and will send them an official notice of recall.

Also, the service will not take that long. Tesla promised that the process will only take "less than 45 minutes." For further clarifications, owners may send Tesla an email at ServiceHelpNA@tesla.com.

This is not the first time Tesla ordered for a recall but this one is probably the second to the biggest. The biggest was when it recalled 90,000 cars over seatbelt issues two years ago. Not only that, same month last year, the company recalled more than 2,000 Model X SUV vehicles because of a faulty locking hinge.