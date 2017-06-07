Tesla Model Y News Update: Electric SUV to Launch in 2019?

The spotlight is on the rumored crossover electric SUV by Tesla, called the Model Y, which will reportedly be unveiled late 2019 or early 2020.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonTesla is said to be launching a new electric SUV in 2019.

Although the Model 3, the latest in the electric vehicle series of the California-based company, has yet to be launched, car aficionados are already looking forward to Tesla's next project. The Model Y is reportedly very similar to the Model 3 and will conclude the automaker's "SE3Y" line-up.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously mentioned the car, a compact SVU, in a blog post about the company's master plan. He hinted that they would start its production as soon as possible.

"Today, Tesla addresses two relatively small segments of premium sedans and SUVs. With the Model 3, a future compact SUV and a new kind of pickup truck, we plan to address most of the consumer market. A lower cost vehicle than the Model 3 is unlikely to be necessary, because of the third part of the plan described below," Musk shared.

He added, "What really matters to accelerate a sustainable future is being able to scale up production volume as quickly as possible." .

With Tesla planning to launch the Model 3 at the latter part of 2017, speculations predicted that the Model Y will come in the next three years. IB Times reported, though, that it may be out earlier in 2019.

Details about the upcoming EV are sparse, but sources claimed that it will not be built on the Model 3 platform. This may be Tesla's attempt to avoid "over-engineering" their cars, just like what happened to the Model X. The Model Y is also said to address some of the shortcomings of the Model 3.

Meanwhile, a 2020 release is reportedly a strategic step to up the production of vehicles by a million. Tesla knows that automated and shared vehicles are steadily taking over. By postponing the vehicle launch, the media will pay more attention to the Model Y, thereby boosting the Tesla stocks.