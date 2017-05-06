Tesla Model Y Release Date, Specs News: Electric Crossover Built Using New Platform Could Arrive in 2019

It's as if Tesla isn't busy enough with the upcoming production of the Model 3. The automaker already has a semi-truck, a pickup truck, and a roadster in development, but that hasn't stopped CEO Elon Musk from talking about another vehicle — the Model Y crossover.

Reuters/Joseph WhiteTesla vehicles are being assembled by robots at Tesla Motors' factory in Fremont, California, July 25, 2016.

Tesla's upcoming electric crossover isn't brand-new information, but details about the vehicle and its development had been scarce. Thankfully, Musk revealed a bit more information during Tesla's first quarter 2017 earnings call with investors on Wednesday, May 3.

According to CNET, Musk was asked about how the company will meet its goal of building one million cars annually by 2020.

"We need to come out with the Model Y sometime in 2020, or aspirationally, late 2019," the executive replied.

Musk also revealed that the Model Y will not use the same platform as the Model 3. This will allow them to reduce wiring on the upcoming electric crossover to achieve higher manufacturing efficiency.

As reported by Teslarati, the Model S and Model X have about 3 km of wiring, while the Model 3 will have 1.5 km. But the Model Y is expected to have much less wiring at just 100 m.

The Model Y's new platform will also replace the automaker's current 12-volt battery architecture to help streamline the manufacturing process and, in turn, reduce production costs. With more automated processes, Musk believes that Tesla will be able to reach its production target of one million vehicles per year.

However, these changes will mean that the Model Y will have to be built from the ground up, meaning it is unlikely to arrive anytime soon. Musk had also previously teased that the Model Y will come with the same falcon doors seen in the Model X. As such, it remains to be seen if Musk's prediction of 2019 or 2020 will come to fruition.

Meanwhile, during the earnings call, Musk also confirmed that the Model 3 is on track to enter production in July.