Tesla Recall 2017 News: 53,000 Model S, Model X Cars Recalled Over Parking Brake Problems

Tesla has notified owners of Model S and Model X electric vehicles of the possible "manufacturing issue" of a component that goes in the parking brake of the cars. The company has issued a voluntary recall of 53,000 units produced between February and October 2016.

(Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)A Tesla logo adorns a 'Model S' car in the dealership in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2015.

The company has recalled nearly two-thirds of its vehicle production last year to replace a possibly faulty gear that might have been manufactured with defects by a Tesla supplier. The car-maker noted that if the part were to fail, the parking brake "could become stuck in place," according to The Telegraph.

On Thursday, April 20, Tesla notified Model S and Model X of the potential issue and voluntary recall by email. The message read: "Tesla recently discovered a potential manufacturing issue with electric parking brakes installed on certain Model S and Model X vehicles that could prevent the parking brake from releasing."

"We don't believe this issue could ever lead to a safety concern for our customers, and we have not seen a single accident or injury relating to it. However, in order to be overly cautious, we are going to be proactively replacing these parts to ensure that no issues arise," the email from Tesla stated, as quoted by Electrek.

The company has been playing it safe with the developing situation. According to Tesla, "While less than 5pc of the vehicles being recalled may be affected by this issue, we are recalling 53,000 vehicles total out of an abundance of caution," the car maker said, adding: "Because of the design of the gear, it is difficult to tell exactly which vehicles are affected."

A spokesperson from Brembo North America confirmed that the faulty component was supplied by a unit of Brembo Italy, and reassured owners that "We are working with Tesla to ensure the issue is resolved quickly."