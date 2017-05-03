Tesla Semi Truck Release Date, Specs News: Elon Musk Releases First Teaser Image at a TED Talk in Vancouver

Tesla's upcoming semi-truck is no longer a secret at this point; however, details about the heavy-duty electric vehicle have been scarce. Thankfully, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed several new details as well as a teaser image during a recent appearance.

TeslaA teaser image for the Tesla semi truck.

Musk spoke about Tesla's forthcoming electric semi-truck during his TED talk in Vancouver on April 28. In a conversation with TED head curator Chris Anderson, Musk once again announced that the semi-truck will be unveiled in September.

"This is a heavy duty, long-range semi-truck. So, it's the highest weight capability and with long range. So, essentially, it's meant to alleviate the heavy-duty trucking loads. And this is something which people do not today think is possible," Musk said.

The executive explained that there have been a lot of doubters when it comes to Tesla's ability to create a powerful, long-range semi truck, but he said that their upcoming vehicle will actually be able to go against the traditional diesel-powered semi truck, even while uphill.

Musk also revealed that the semi truck will have a flat torque curve electric motor, unlike the torque curve that diesel motors and internal combustion engines have. This, in turn, translates to "a very spry truck."

"You can drive this around like a sports car. There's no gears. It's, like, single speed," Musk said.

Although spy shots of the Tesla semi-truck have yet to break cover, Musk revealed that there is already a test prototype that is up and running. He was able to drive it around a parking lot, and he described the driving experience as nimble, despite being in a giant vehicle.

The Tesla semi truck's unveiling in September will be sandwiched in between the Model 3's launch in July and the highly anticipated pickup truck's introduction in "18 to 24 months."

Although the semi truck will see the light of day later this year, it isn't expected to enter mass production anytime soon.