Texas Lawmaker Moved to Tears As He Implores God's Forgiveness for America's Many Sins

A Texas lawmaker delivered a moving prayer during last week's "Washington—A Man of Prayer" event at the U.S. capitol, tearfully imploring God to forgive America's many sins.

(PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/RIGHT WING WATCH.ORG VIDEO) Rep. Randy Weber delivers a prayer during the "Washington—A Man of Prayer" event at the U.S. capitol in Washington D.C. on April 26, 2017.

Rep. Randy Weber spoke as the nation commemorated the events of April 30, 1789, when President George Washington, after being sworn in at Federal Hall, proceeded to St. Paul's Chapel "where he offered a prayer of dedication to God on America's behalf," the event website states.

Nearly two dozen members of Congress attended the April 26 event, which was organized by The Jefferson Gathering, according to Right Wing Watch.

The lawmakers led the gathering in prayer, including Weber of Texas, who became emotional when he asked God to forgive America for the "sins" of legal abortion and marriage equality.

After modifying the Lord's Prayer to declare that "thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth here in the halls of Congress," Weber began citing the nation's "sins."

"We have endeavored to try and kick your word out of public schools," Weber said. "Father, we have endeavored to take the Bible out of classrooms, the Ten Commandments off the walls. Oh, Lord, forgive us. Father, we think we're so smart, we have replaced your word and your precepts with drug-sniffing dogs, with metal detectors, with uniformed police officers in our schools. Oh, Lord, forgive us."

With his voice starting to crack, Weber continued: "Father, we have trampled on your holy institution of holy matrimony and tried to rewrite what it is and we've called it an alternate lifestyle. Father, oh Father, please forgive us."

He then openly wept, saying, "Lord, we have gone to killing the most innocent amongst us. Your servant Moses warned in Deuteronomy 19 for us to choose life so that we and all our descendants might live. Father, we're killing our descendants and we're calling it a choice. Oh, God in heaven, forgive us, please."

Weber also noted that even Abraham Lincoln observed in his day that the people of America had neglected their Creator, according to Christian News Service.

"Lord, forgive our sins. Father, help us to get back on Your precepts, on Your path, to a true understanding of 'Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,'" he implored. "Lord, let that please be us. Don't remove Your hand of protection from us, Father, please. Lord, forgive us our manifold sins. In Your great mercy, bring us back to You."