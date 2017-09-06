Texas News: Math Teacher Arrested for Having Illicit Relationship With Student

Reuters/Jim Young A teacher in Texas was arrested after suspicions of having an illicit relationship with a student.

A high school math teacher in San Antonio, Texas, was recently arrested after she was suspected of having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Alberta Padilla, 52 years old, is currently behind bars in Bexar County Jail on a bond of $20,000 while facing charges of having an illicit relationship between an educator and a student, WCVB confirmed.

Padilla, who is a teacher at Claudia Taylor "Lady Bird" Johnson High School in the North East Independent School District (NEISD), admitted to having a relationship with one of the freshman students in 2016.

According to the affidavit, Padilla's relationship began with her 17-year-old student when she allowed him to move in with her in June last year, where she also provided for the teen boy's clothing and food. She said that they began to develop feelings for each other then.

Padilla was not only a teacher to the said student, but she also tutored him in math after school hours at a local public library, according to authorities.

The educator admitted to having sex with the student about 15 to 20 times during their relationship, once in a public park near West Avenue, which the teen also admits to. The last time they had sex was just last August, according to her affidavit, confirming their relationship ran for more than a year.

The teacher's relationship with the student was found out when Padilla's daughters recorded a conversation with the victim, who warned them not to go to the police about their affair. The student also confessed to being in love with Padilla, according to the police.

Currently, Padilla has been placed on leave from Johnson High School since her arrest. However, NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor revealed that they will propose for Padilla's termination to the school board, Fox San Antonio reports.