Texas Rangers Gauge Yu Darvish Trade Value Prior to the Deadline

Reuters/Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Frisco RoughRiders starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) in action against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Dr Pepper Ballpark, May 1, 2016.

In the past few weeks, people have been wondering if the Texas Rangers will put Yu Darvish on the trading block. The club still has a few more days to make a decision, but it seems they are already laying the groundwork for a potential deal in case they choose to move him at the trade deadline on July 31.

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Rangers have reached out to several contenders to gauge their interest in acquiring Darvish. He added that general manager Jon Daniels wants to wait as long as possible before he makes a decision on the four-time All-Star's future with the club.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi has reported that Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have scouted Darvish, and the New York Posts' George A. King III said the New York Yankees are eyeing him as well.

Of course, the Rangers aren't fully committed to the idea of selling Darvish as of the moment. But according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, rival executives think the team's recent struggles may force them to seriously consider moving Darvish before the deadline.

"Even if Darvish's impending free agency would prevent the Rangers from receiving a blockbuster return, rental players of his ilk carry enormous value, and Texas is taking the proper step gauging just how valuable he is," Passan said.

"By feeling out Darvish's market a dozen days before the deadline, Texas gives itself a week or so to climb back into the playoff race while simultaneously allowing for a white flag to be raised without being caught flat-footed," he continued.

Darvish is in 21 starts so far 6–8 this season. He has posted a 3.44 earned run average (ERA), a 1.12 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP), and 143 strikeouts in 133.1 innings pitched. If he becomes available, he should rival Sonny Gray as the most sought-after pitcher in the trade market.