Texas Rangers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Sam Dyson Draws Trade Interest

Sam Dyson has played well for the Rangers in the past two seasons, but his time in Texas is about to come to an end.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Julie Fennell)Sam Dyson with the Texas Rangers in 2016.

Dyson was designated for assignment last week, and FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said the Rangers have informed other teams that they are placing him on the trading block. According to Rosenthal, more than one club has showed interest in acquiring the closer. He will make around two million dollars for the rest of the season before he becomes a free agent.

Dyson had a disastrous start to the season and he never recovered from it. The Rangers finally gave up on him last month when they removed him from his role as the team's closer.

"Just hasn't been able to kind of get back to where he's capable of," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said, according to ESPN. "Disappointment on that level that we couldn't do that. At the same time, you just can't hide that on a competitive club very long," he continued.

The closer actually did quite well in the World Baseball Classic in March this year and he played a vital role in Team USA's victory over Puerto Rico in the championship game. Unfortunately, he couldn't get it going with the Rangers and now he's on his way out.

"I expect he's going to help somebody else. Wish we would have been able to help him figure it out sooner so that it could have been us. It's not, so we made the decision to move on," Daniels stated, via ESPN.

In 17 appearances this season, Dyson is 1–6 with an earned run average of 10.80. Those are horrible numbers.

At least some teams are still willing to give him another chance despite his struggles. He probably won't cost much anyway. Dyson is healthy, so perhaps a change of scenery is all he needs to rediscover his old form.