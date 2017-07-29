Texas Rangers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Yu Darvish Available for Trade

(Photo: Reuters/Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports) Frisco RoughRiders starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) in action against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Darvish is on a rehab assignment for the Texas Rangers after Tommy John surgery in 2015, May 1, 2016.

The Texas Rangers have finally made a decision.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported that the Rangers have placed starting pitcher Yu Darvish on the trading block and they have notified teams that they want to move him by the trade deadline. Feinsand added that the team has already begun exchanging names with potential trade partners.

Darvish is expected to draw a lot of interest on the trade market, and with him on the block, clubs that have been pursuing the Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray and the Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander now have another option available for them. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros are likely going to be in the mix for Darvish since they are in the market for a starting pitcher, per Feinsand.

The Rangers have been scouting the Dodgers' top pitching prospect Walker Buehler, and according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Rangers want either Buehler or outfield prospect Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers in exchange for Darvish. Other pieces are expected to be part of the potential deal as well.

"If the Dodgers will trade Verdugo, then Darvish is probably going to L.A.," a source told MLB.com.

The Yankees appear to be willing to include top prospects Estevan Florial and Jorge Mateo in a package for Gray, but they may not want to part ways with both of them for Darvish since he's set to become a free agent after the season. On the other hand, Gray is under team control through 2019.

The Astros are not different from the Yankees. They have the assets to acquire Darvish, but they reportedly don't want to give up their top prospects for a player who's going to hit the open market this offseason.

Darvish will definitely help whoever trades for him. However, they will have to decide if he's worth the price for a two-month rental.