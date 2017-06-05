'That's So Raven' Spin-off News: First Official Trailer for 'Raven's Home' Released

Disney Channel has given fans a glimpse of the future by releasing the first trailer for the upcoming "That's So Raven" spin-off series, "Raven's Home."

Facebook/Disney ChannelScreengrab from the first trailer for Disney Channel's upcoming spin-off, "Raven's Home"

In the 30-second clip, life in the Baxter household becomes crazier as Raven's (Raven-Symoné) son discovers he inherited his mother's psychic abilities. Raven and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) are still best friends but this time, they are living under one roof as they raise kids of their own.

Booker (Isaac Brown), Raven's 11-year-old son, and his twin Nia (Navia Robinson) are introduced for the first time. Fans also get a first look at Chelsea's 9-year-old son, Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Nia's best friend, Tess (Sky Katz), in the new teaser.

When Booker tries to tell his mom about his psychic tendencies, vision veteran Raven appears unfazed as she tells him, "It's not always about you, Booker."

Additionally, Disney Channel unveiled a short scene from the premiere featuring the main cast. Raven and Chelsea are folding clothes in the living room as the kids stay in the kitchen. Nia is embarassed when she notices that her mother is making fun of her training bra, so she tries to confront her about it. The scene ends with Levi revealing that his mom also made him wear one.

It was recently confirmed that Jonathan McDaniel, who played Raven's boyfriend Devon on the original show, will be reprising his role for the spin-off. Van der Pol even posted a photo of her and McDaniel via Twitter while on set last month.

Devon will be back as the father of Raven's kids, but unfortunately, they are already divorced when "Raven's Home" picks up. Chelsea is also a single mom in the series, but it remains unclear whether Levi's father will be introduced as well.

"That's So Raven" ran from 2003 to 2007 with four seasons and 100 episodes in total.

"Raven's Home" premieres Friday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel.