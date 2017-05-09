'That's So Raven' Spin-off Release Date: 'Raven's Home' Set for July Premiere

"Raven's Home," the upcoming Disney Channel spin-off to the classic teen sitcom, "That's So Raven," has been given a premiere date—and it is less than three months away.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniRaven-Symone is set to reprise her role as Raven Baxter on 'Raven's Home.'

Disney has set an official date for the highly anticipated spin-off series. Fans can look forward to seeing Raven in action once again on Friday, July 21. The show will premiere at 10 p.m. EDT.



As previously reported, "Raven's Home" stars Raven-Symoné and Anneliese Van Der Pol are reprising their roles as Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels, respectively. It will follow the two best friends, now divorced single mothers, trying to navigate motherhood under the same roof. One of Raven's children will then start experiencing the same psychic powers, which will inevitably lead to mayhem and crazy adventures.

Issac Ryan Brown ("black-ish") and Navia Robinson ("Being Mary Jane") star as Raven's 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, respectively. Jason Maybaum ("Superstore") portrays Chelsea's 9-year-old son, Levi. Finally, Sky Katz ("America's Got Talent") plays Tess, Nia's best friend.

Since leaving Disney Channel, Raven has worked on other projects, including being a host on "The View." She departed from the talk show in order to begin working on "Raven's Home." Raven also serves as an executive producer on the spin-off series, along with Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff.

"There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again," Disney Channels Worldwide president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh said.

During its run, "That's So Raven" was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Children's Program category. Raven also became the first African-American woman to have her name in the title of a comedy series.

Production for "Raven's Home" began in April.