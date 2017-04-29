'The 100' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers : Bellamy Convinces Octavia to Surrender

Bellamy (Bob Morley) will try to make his sister change her mind about joining the tribe battle in the upcoming episode of "The 100."

In the episode titled "Die All, Die Merrily," the promo shows Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) getting ready to face the most important fight of her life. If she wins, her people will survive the apocalypse. If not, her entire tribe will be wiped out and she will not be able to forgive herself if this happens. Bellamy is revealed to be discouraging her. In the clip, he urges her not to fight, but Octavia has already decided. According to her, even if she dies, at least she will die fighting.

Bellamy can only watch his sister face off with more powerful fighters in the final battle. Roan (Zach McGowan) seems to take pity on Octavia. Bellamy tells him, though, that he must not count her out just yet. Will Octavia be able to survive in the end?

Meanwhile, fans of the series are worried about Raven's (Lindsey Morgan) future. Last episode, she shared her suicidal thoughts with Murphy (Richard Harmon). Raven felt that her space in the protective bunker must be given to someone else more worthy than her.

In an interview with TVLine, Morgan talked about her character's death wish. According to her, Raven has already accepted that she is meant to die. As to why she chose Murphy as her confidante, she said that he and Raven share a unique relationship. He will not stop her from doing what she wants, even if it means ending her own life.

"I was shocked because Raven has always been so selfless, and I thought killing herself was actually very selfish of her. For once, she's doing something completely for herself, with no regard for her friends. I thought it was not very Raven-like, but I can empathize with her. She feels like she would be a waste in the bunker, taking up space and air that someone else could use,"

"The 100" Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.