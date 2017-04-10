'The 100' Season 4 Episode 9: Clarke Handles a Potential Coup

A mutiny is forming amidst the survivors stuck inside the shelter in the upcoming episode of "The 100."

Facebook/cwthe100The countdown continues in the upcoming episode of "The 100."

In the episode titled "DNR," the promo reveals that a new problem will arise that will put Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the others in a difficult situation. After Abigail's (Paige Turco) failed experiment, the survivors have lost what little hope they have. In six days, the dreaded acid rain will come and they are trapped inside the shelter. To leave means dying a painful death. Clarke tells the others that it is best to stick together and weather the storm. Unfortunately, not all of them agree to the idea.

Jasper (Devon Bostick) has no wish to stay inside the shelter any longer. When the radiation chamber was destroyed, he knew he had to get out and find another way to survive. He has no wish to wait for death to come.

Previously, Abigail smashed the machine to stop Clarke from sacrificing herself. They needed another test subject after the last one died. Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) was supposed to be the next one, but Clarke decided to intervene. Abigail was scared she would lose her daughter hence she shattered the chamber.

In the clip, Jasper's decision causes tension with the others. Monty (Christopher Larkin), specifically, is trying to stop Jasper and the others from leaving. He wants them to reconsider, but the group is determined to look for salvation elsewhere. Monty can only shake his head as he watches them go. Will Jasper's unit survive the next few days?

Meanwhile, the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide) reveals that Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is still fighting for her people's survival. Unfortunately for her, some of her enemies have no wish to fight fair.

"The 100" season 4 episode 9 will air Wednesday, April 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.