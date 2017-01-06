'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Clarke Deals With Fallout of ALIE's Destruction

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will draw the ire of the Sky Crew for killing ALIE (Erica Cerra) in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Facebook/cwthe100Clarke has a lot of explaining to do in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg recently revealed to TVLine that the Sky people would not understand, at first, why their leader eliminated their "weird form of paradise."

Clarke ended ALIE's short life in the show's previous installment, thinking that the latter was more of a curse rather than a blessing to the people. Before her death, though, ALIE warned Clarke about the approaching apocalypse.

The EP called the upcoming event a "nuclear death wave" – Mother Nature striking back to show the humans how flimsy life is. The people have six months to prepare for the holocaust and there is no running away from it. Clarke will have to carefully explain to the Sky Crew what is going to happen, or else, pandemonium will reign.

Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is going on a journey to find herself. Betrayed by her brother and with her lover now dead, she is steadily embracing her darkest side. Roan (Zach McGowan) and Indra (Adina Porter) call her "a Sky Ripper" in the promo. Octavia seems to be death personified and no one can stop her from her bloody mission to avenge Lincoln's (Ricky Whittle) death. Her brother, Bellamy (Bob Morley), will only be able to watch her from afar, unable to give comfort since the siblings' relationship is destroyed.

In another TVLine interview, Rothenberg said that it would take a while for Octavia and Bellamy to sort things out.

"Who is she? She's not Skaikru. She's not Trikru. Who is she now that Lincoln is gone, and that her brother — in her mind — is responsible for so many difficult choices? They have some work to do on their relationship. It's too bad there aren't any family therapists in this future," the EP teased.

"The 100" season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.