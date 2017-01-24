'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Clarke Will Have Bellamy's Support All the Way

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming season of "The 100" will raise a lot of issues for Clarke. In the midst of her grieving period, another disaster will come and it won't be the easiest thing to handle. Spoilers for season 4 tease that as she goes through the struggles of being everyone's supposed hero, she will have Bellamy's support all the way.

Amid all the trials that Clarke will face in 'The 100' season 4, she will have Bellamy's support.

Hypable staff have seen the first few episodes of "The 100" season 4, and based on what they saw, they are providing fans with hints and teasers to live by until the new season premieres.

As fans know, Jaha (Isaiah Washington) is no longer the Chancellor. The character was always one that fans debated on. Praise and hate for Jaha seem to come from all sides, regardless if they're from critics or viewers. While he has some similarities to share with Clarke (Eliza Taylor), the outlet notes that the two are also different in many ways.

The biggest weapon that Clarke will have as she battles through nuclear radiation in "The 100" season 4 is the support of a friend and a potential love interest. Jaha had no right-hand man to support him; he was all alone as a leader. He acted on his own and this resulted to some of his failures.

Clarke, on the other hand, will always have Bellamy (Bob Morley). The official trailer for "The 100" season 4 was packed with action, drama, sickness and a lot of death. However, one particular scene in the middle of the clip shows the long-time friends sharing a sweet moment. Bellamy lays his hand on Clarke's shoulder while the latter presses her cheek on Bellamy's hand.

Fans have long been pressuring the writers of "The 100" to create a Bellamy-Clarke romantic storyline. However, it has not happened yet. It remains to be seen if anything will progress in "The 100" season 4 regarding the "Bellarke" couple.

Bellamy will have more trials to face while he tries to show support for Clarke. Other spoilers for "The 100" season 4 suggest that he will also be troubled with his sister Octavia's (Marie Avgeropoulos) plans to avenge Lincoln's (Ricky Whittle) death.

"The 100" season 4 premieres Feb. 1, 9 p.m. EST on The CW.