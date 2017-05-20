'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Finale Will Get Fans 'Really Sweaty,' Says Lindsey Morgan

"The 100" is gearing for the season finale with the penultimate episode "The Chosen" answering most of the questions. From who should be saved to dealing with Jaha (Isaiah Washington) and Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) eternal struggle with the decisions she's forced to make, "The 100" season 4 episode 13 is sure to get the fans on their feet with emotion.

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional picture for the TV series "The 100."

In an interview with TV Guide, actress Lindsey Morgan, who plays as Raven Reyes, shared a few details about what to expect for "The 100" season 4 finale.

"You're going to get really sweaty. It's a lot of stress," said Morgan. "You're going to get a sneak peek of next season of what we're trying to convey. You'll see what we're already cooking up with and it's something so unexpected."

She further said that the episode will be full of action, drama and heart-wrenching moments that the series has been able to pull off for the past few episodes of season 4.

Tasked with the mission to get all humans on Earth back to outer space before another apocalypse hits, the characters of "The 100" look like they're up and ready to fire up a rocket after gassing down their own people instead of the Grounders and Miller's dad (Chris Shields) who stepped up and wrote his son's name. Of course, there's also the fact that Clarke's list was made with the kind of pain that she keeps finding herself stuck in.

Another character whom fans saw had real development was Echo (Tasya Teles), who put up a brave front in order to save everyone in the mission to rescue Raven. With so much of the remaining questions and disputes finally getting answers and resolutions, "The 100" season 4 finale may just focus on the fact that these are humans just trying to survive and make it back to the place where they came from.

But because this is "The 100," the mission to go back to outer space may be the hardest thing they'd ever have to do so far. Needless to say, fans should expect another gut-tumbling, heart-wrenching episode for the season finale.

"The 100" season 4 episode 13 will air on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.