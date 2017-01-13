'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Other Groups Target Clarke and Sky Crew

The Sky Crew will feel the brunt of Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) decision to kill ALIE (Erica Cerra) in the upcoming season of "The 100."

As seen in the promo, everyone will know that a nuclear death wave is coming to wipe out humanity. They have six months to prepare for the apocalypse and people are reacting to the news in different ways. Other groups will decide to blame the Sky Crew and their leader, Clarke, for their predicament. Many of them think that Clarke brought the destruction upon them when she destroyed the A.I. The Sky people should be very careful, as they are in grave danger. It's no wonder that some, if not most of them, will also be angry at Clarke. After all, she eliminated their "weird form of paradise."

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg spoke about the premiere and how the survivors will react to the looming disaster.

"The world is the obstacle. Mother Nature is finally striking back in the form of this nuclear death wave. How do you handle a death sentence? It creates very different reactions in people. ... They're now back in this post- apocalyptic hell, only to find out that in six months, they're all going to die," the EP told TVLine.

Although most will be concerned with staying alive, there is someone who will not care if she lives or not, so long as she gets her revenge. Octavia's (Marie Avgeropoulos) journey in season 4 will be dark and bloody. As seen in the teaser, all she wants to do is kill as many people as she can. Others have christened her with a name – the Sky Ripper.

Even Roan (Zach McGowan) and Indra (Adina Porter) are impressed with Octavia's warrior persona. It all started when Octavia's lover, Lincoln (Ricky Whittle), was killed. She blamed her brother, Bellamy (Bob Morley), for what happened. He chose to ally himself with a dangerous man and it backfired on them.

"The 100" season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.