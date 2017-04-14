'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Some Arkadians Accept Imminent Death as Others Fight for Their Lives

The midseason hiatus of "The 100" season 4 will be over soon and fans are excited to know what is ahead of the remaining five episodes. Titled "DNR," episode 9 will find Jasper (Devon Bostick), Harper (Chelsey Reist) and some other Arkadians refusing to go to the Polis bunker and locking themselves up in a room in Arkadia.

The promo for the new episode suggests that as the others refuse to go, Monty (Christopher Larkin) stays outside trying his best to convince them to fight for their lives rather than accept their imminent death. The promotional photos for episode 9 also show that Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Abby (Paige Turco) and Roan (Zack McGowan) will leave Raven (Lindsey Morgan), Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) at Becca's (Erica Cerra) lab to go to Polis.

For her part, it looks like Raven is considering the rocket once again. Inside the lab, she is joined by Becca, who is speculated to be a vision caused by the remnants of the A.L.I.E. code that are still stuck in her head. The upcoming episode will reveal why Becca needs to show up, what she is going to reveal to Raven and what her sudden appearance means for her mental state.

Elsewhere in the episode, Abby, Clarke and Roan will meet up with Gaia (Tati Gabrielle), Indra (Adina Porter) and the other Grounder clan leaders. The promo reveals that while Trikru and Azgeda are both at open war, Roan and Indra will choose to conduct a civil meeting in the throne room rather than fight.

Episode 9 is written by Miranda Kwok and is directed by Mairzee Almas, the director of "The Calm," "Rubicon" and "Wanheda, Part 2." Fans have yet to know what the title "DNR" means, but there are speculations that it refers to the medical acronym that means "Do Not Resuscitate."

"The 100" season 4 episode 9 airs on Wednesday, April 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW. This will be followed by episode 10 titled "Die All, Die Merrily" on May 3.