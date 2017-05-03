'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: The Fight to The Death Begins

The one thing that the clans can agree on is violence and bloodshed. In this situation, how will Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) ensure the safety of her people? The story continues for "The 100" as the new episode airs this Wednesday.

Facebook/cwthe100A promotional photo for "The 100," which airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on CW

The story of "The 100" continues this Wednesday, as the producers of the show revealed the title and a short summary of the latest episode of season 4. Episode 10 of season 4 is called "Die All, Die Merrily," and in it, it seems things are not looking good for Octavia and her clan. Just looking at the synopsis, a lot of action will be in store for viewers as Octavia does everything she can to ensure the survival of her clan.

The other clans, however, has different ideas of fair play, depending on who is asked. Will Octavia prevail given these odds? Fans can find out this Wednesday as "The 100" continues.

An early peek at the scenes of "Die All, Die Merrily" can be glimpsed among the photos and trailers released by the producers of "The 100," as collected by Heavy. In one photo of a scene, Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) is seen sitting with Octavia, as they discuss her decision to fight the other 12 clan fighters. Octavia does not have much of a choice between fighting and letting the Skaikru, or the Sky People, perish.

In another scene, Gaia (Tati Gabrielle) is seen pronouncing the conditions for the battle, which is said to be "a battle to the death," according to CW's summary. Will the fight turn into a bloodbath, or is there a way to stop everyone from killing each other?

To get a better inkling as to what might soon happen, fans can watch the promotional teaser that has been released for the tenth episode of "The 100" season 4. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 3, at 9 p.m. EDT on CW.