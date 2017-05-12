'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Upcoming Penultimate Episode Finds Jaha and Kane in Disagreement; Isaiah Washington to Leave Show?

The previous episode of the post-apocalyptic science fiction series "The 100" left its audiences hanging at the edge of their seats. However, it also did well in setting up the narrative for the final two episodes of the fourth season.

Facebook/cwthe100Promotional banner for the post-apocalyptic science fiction series "The 100"

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) has just won the conclave and found herself reunited with Bellamy (Bob Morley) in the bunker. Her victory also meant that each clan will be allotted just 100 spots inside the bunker. Echo (Tasya Teles) has been banished for breaching the conclave's rules, and Jaha (Isaiah Washington) looks all set to do the same in a peaceful manner as opposed to being thrown out.

The upcoming penultimate episode titled "The Chosen" will find Jaha coming into a disagreement with Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) regarding their currently grim reality.

On the other hand, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will be on a mission to save a friend. Also, she will lead a group out on the quest. What challenges will Clarke and her crew meet along the way? How will Jaha and Kane's argument ultimately end?

The show may have already been renewed for a fifth season, but fans are still reeling from the more recent news of actor Isaiah Washington no longer returning as a series regular in the upcoming installment. What does this mean for the fate of his character Jaha?

According to an exclusive from TV Line, it is still unknown how Jaha is going to say his farewell to the series. It's currently still unclear if he is going to be written off completely or will be kept on the side for possible future guest appearances. Washington has been playing the character in the series since its 2014 debut,

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg said that they were fortunate to have had Washington on set for the past four seasons.

"He's brought so much to the role of Jaha, and we love working with him," Rothenberg added.

"The 100" season 4 episode 12 airs on Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.