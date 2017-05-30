'The 100' Season 5 Casting News: Tasya Teles Promoted to Series Regular; What's Next for Bellamy and Echo?

Fans of "The 100" will be seeing more of Echo (Tasya Teles) when the post-apocalyptic drama returns for its season next year.

The CW Television NetworkA promotional still from "The 100" season 4 featuring Tasya Teles as Echo

Teles, who has recurred in the series since season 2, was promoted to series regular last week. She is set to have a larger role in the show's upcoming season 5, according to Deadline. In Wednesday's season 4 finale, Echo was seen fleeing Praimfaya with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Bellamy (Bob Morley). They rode a rocket on their way to the Ark, and when the series returns, there will be a six-year time jump in the story.

Considering Echo's history, some fans are not too excited about Teles's promotion. Other viewers are also wondering whether Bellamy and Echo will eventually become a couple since they will be spending a lot of time together. Speaking with TV Guide, executive producer Jason Rothenberg shed some light on a possible Bellamy-Echo romance in the future.

"Well, I'm not going to go there, really, with you right now. But definitely six years is a long time to be trapped in space with somebody," he said, stressing that the two characters have always had chemistry.

"Their relationship was certainly interesting from day one when they woke up trapped next to each other in Mount Weather. It's been a long and winding road, and obviously that road's not over yet... They're all together in a group in space, so you never know!" Rothenberg further teased.

When she was first introduced, in season 2, Echo became close allies with Bellamy while they were being held captive by the Mountain Men. Things took an unexpected turn in season 3 when she betrayed Bellamy and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) by leading them into a trap. In the latest season, Echo held Bellamy hostage and later turned him over to the enemies. Following all the lies and deceit, many fans were surprised when Bellamy still chose to save Echo from the second apocalypse.

The fifth season of "The 100" is expected to premiere in 2018 on The CW.