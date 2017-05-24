'The 100' Season 5 News, Spoilers: Bellamy to Reunite With Octavia

There's something about "The 100" that makes fans dread good things instead of relish in them. Every single time something good happens — something that looks like hope in a post-apocalyptic setting and can get fans' hopes up for a happy ending, The CW drama will almost always rip it apart and drag fans back to the reality that the post-apocalyptic world is harsh and unforgiving.

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional banner for the post-apocalyptic science fiction series "The 100."

In "The 100" season 4, Raven's (Lindsey Morgan) rescue had been a success but it came with a price. The much-awaited reunion between the Blake siblings didn't last long enough for anyone in the series and for the fans. Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) were once again forced to separate when it became clear that the rescue party would not make it back in time to escape the next apocalypse that Earth was about to suffer from.

In a recent interview, creator Jason Rothenberg shared a few of his thoughts about the separation between the Blake siblings that most likely frustrated a lot of fans. Rothenberg told TV Guide that the initial separation between Bellamy and Octavia happened because the former had to learn how to let go of his sister and let her become her own woman. Although it is true that it didn't have to happen through an actual, physical separation, the creator and his staff deemed it better that way.

"I think ultimately, obviously, they will be together again at some point, assuming they both survive between the hiatus of Season 4 into Season 5," Rothenberg teased.

Fans are fervently hoping that this isn't just false hope.

Other rumors and speculations about "The 100" season 5 also indicate that Octavia may be facing her biggest challenge yet in the form of the support of the Skaikru, who seem to think that they are infinitely better than the Grounders.

"Next season is going to be crazy," Rothenberg told Nerdist. "Big changes are coming for season 5. Interpersonally, relationships are going to change. Some people will be excited, some people will be pissed off, as always."