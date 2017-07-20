'The 100' Season 5 Release Date News: Premiere Expected in Early 2018

The CW's post-apocalyptic drama "The 100" has been confirmed for a fifth season. The series' renewal came as a surprise to some degree given the massive backlash from fans after the death of fan-favorite character Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

The CW Television Network A promotional still from "The 100" season 4.

Last season saw another nuclear apocalypse wipe out humanity, this time from the meltdown of nuclear reactors that had been neglected for nearly a century. Most of the remaining cast appeared to have survived to at least provide enough material for another season.

And while a considerable number of fans left after Lexa's untimely death, the show still has a big enough fanbase to make season 5 a worthy endeavor. And with the loss of a few characters last season, this could be an opportunity for the remaining cast to be the new fan favorites.

Niylah (Jessica Harmon), Harper McIntyre (Chelsey Reist) and Indra (Adina Porter) all have a potential to be likable and interesting for fans. There's also Nathan Miller (Jarod Joseph) and Abby Griffin (Paige Turco) who don't get much screen time in favor of other characters.

With essentially a new slate to work with, it could be a good opportunity to repair the damage the show received in season 4. It's a good thing "The 100" creator Jason Rothenberg will remain as executive producer and showrunner for season 5.

However, it should be noted that Rothenberg has a new pilot being considered at the network. Should it be picked up by The CW, fans should expect a change in leadership for the series.

The CW will be holding a panel for the series at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Further details regarding season 5 might be discussed during the event so be sure to catch it on Friday, July 21 at 12:30 p.m. PDT/3:30 p.m. EDT.

There is currently no release date set for "The 100" season 5. However, fans should expect it to premiere in early 2018.