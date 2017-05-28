'The 100' Season 5 Renewal, Spoilers: Fans Will See More of Echo in New Season, Romance With Bellamy Happening?

Fans of the redoubtable Echo (Tasya Teles) can now let out a sigh of relief, at least going by the latest reports about the character's dealings in "The 100" season 5.

(Photo: The CW Television Network)A promotional still from "The 100" season 4 featuring Tasya Teles as Echo.

The previous season of the post-apocalyptic drama left the fate of the characters up in the air, but if there is someone who survived the tragedy, it is Echo.

According to TV Guide, Teles was promoted to series regular for "The 100" season 5, which means she will be around in every episode next year.

I am SO honoured, humbled and excited to be a part of #the100 family for another season! THANK YOU @The100writers @TheCW @JRothenbergTV

Echo is expected to be a very different person from the one that fans saw in the finale. With Bellamy (Bob Morley) still helping her out despite betraying him twice in the most horrible of situations, Echo is expected to be kinder, at least to him.

Teles being a regular in "The 100" season 5, which will be set six years after the events of the previous season, will also mean that fans might get to see whatever her connection with Bellamy could grow into.

"Definitely six years is a long time to be trapped in space with somebody. And Bellamy and Echo have always had sparks. Their relationship was certainly interesting from day one when they woke up trapped next to each other in Mount Weather," showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TV Guide.

"It's been a long and winding road, and obviously that road's not over yet ... They're all together in a group in space, so you never know," he went on to say.

Some speculate that "The 100" season 5 will see Echo and Bellamy become a couple. However, there is nothing confirmed yet. Rothenberg warned fans not to go there yet though.

Nevertheless, the dynamic between the pair is expected to be different in a positive way come "The 100" season 5 having spent more than half a decade with each other.