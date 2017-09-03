'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bellamy Reunites With a Different Octavia

Facebook/cwthe100 Octavia is expected to change in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is set to undergo a major transformation in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg recently revealed to The Hidden Remote that there will be a lot of flashbacks in the new installment. These glimpses from the past will show exactly what happened to the characters in the six years that passed from the moment the nuclear holocaust wiped out life on the ground. Viewers will reportedly see what happened to Octavia as she and her group sought refuge inside the bunkers, hoping with all their might that the protective walls would keep them alive. Speculations are rife that the darkness has never left her character in all those years of waiting. In fact, when Bellamy (Bob Morley) sees his sister again, he will probably marvel at her transformation.

"[Flashbacks are] a pretty big part of the season. There's a lot of cool stuff that happened during those six years and I don't wanna just talk about it. Especially the things that were formative, that turned Octavia into the Octavia we will see when the door opens and we go down there for the first time.Things under the ground got really, really... I mean it's almost redundant for me to say 'dark' when we talk about this show, but things got really different when they found out that they were trapped," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, it is not only Octavia who will change in season 5. Bellamy did too, as he tried to adjust to his new role in the Ark group. According to spoilers, he is now a pacifist. Bellamy will reportedly find it hard to be that kind of leader to his people. While he is a brilliant warrior, he has never been in a situation where he just consoles and offers hope to those who rely on him. Morley previously said that he will have to wrap his head around the change in Bellamy's personality to make it work.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.