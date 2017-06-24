'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bellamy Reunites With Octavia

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) will soon reunite with her brother Bellamy (Bob Morley) in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Facebook/cwthe100The Blake siblings will reunite in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Spoilers predict that it will not be long before the Blake siblings see each other again. In last season's finale, Bellamy left Praimfaya with the other survivors via a spaceship. The time jump indicated that they have spent six years in the Ark as they waited for things to settle down before returning to the ground. Octavia, on the other hand, opted to stay inside the bunker with the rest of her gang. The shelter was revealed to be sealed tight for many years, suggesting that she managed to stay alive throughout the holocaust.

While Bellamy and Octavia do not necessarily see eye to eye on everything, they love each other as siblings do. Fans are looking forward to their reunion, as well as seeing Abigail (Paige Turco) together with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) again. The apocalypse succeeded in separating families, but season 5 seems to be ending that predicament. For six years, all the characters can think about is whether their loved one is still alive.

In Clarke's situation, she has found a companion on the ground - a Nightblood named Maddie who has become a surrogate daughter to her. Both of them were shown looking at the sky in the final minutes of the finale as they hoped to see a glimpse of Bellamy's ship.

What they saw was an outline of a phantom spaceship. Executive producer Jason Rothenberg hinted to TVLine that the ship is jam-packed with angry prisoners.

"We will definitely tell their story. Some of them will probably be angry. All of them will be home, alive and back on Earth. I think, in some really cool ways, it's a rebooting of the entire story. The 100 were prisoners when they came to the ground, and they thought they were alone, but they weren't. There were Grounders in this world, which we learned when a spear came out of the woods and impaled Jasper's chest. Now Clarke is the Grounder, and these prisoners are the 100. We screw with people's perspectives. Of course, the prisoners are going to start as antagonists, but we'll probably dimensionalize them as we do with all of our bad guys," the EP teased.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.