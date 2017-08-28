'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bellamy Struggles With New Role as Pacifist

Facebook/cwthe100 Bellamy will lead his group back to the ground in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Bellamy (Bob Morley) will adjust to his new role as the pacifist of the group of survivors from the Ark in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Morley recently revealed to Hidden Remote that he has yet to pin down the kind of acting approach he would apply to his character in the new installment. According to him, Bellamy is used to being at war that a peacekeeper's role is foreign to him. It has been previously teased that season 5 would be set six years after the events of last season's finale, where many left the ground to escape the nuclear holocaust. Bellamy's group sought refuge in the Ark, where they waited for the perfect time to return when things have settled down.

"It's been six months for us actors and six years for the characters, I've got to figure out who he's become in these six years. We start shooting in a couple of weeks and I've still got to see where he's developing and grown as a person. I'm kind of getting my head around it as well at the moment," Morley teased. "We've only seen him during war-time when the stakes are super high, but now it's been six years where they're not a war and they're surviving on the ship. I don't know what he's like as a pacifist."

Morley said his character will definitely take his role as a leader seriously. He and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) are said to be in sync as they both try to lead their followers back to where they came from. There are even speculations that the two might be involved.

Speaking of romance, spoilers reveal that Monty's (Christopher Larkin) love life will be colorful in the new season. Larkin hinted that his character might still be hung up on Harper (Chelsey Reist) whom he owed his life to. Still, there is a possibility that Monty will fall for Murphy (Richard Harmon).

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.