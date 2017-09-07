'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers, Cast: Series Finds This Year's Big Bad

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The 100" season 4.

"The 100" season 5 has officially found its big bad in Spanish actor William Miller.

According to TVLine, Miller will play a villainous character named Robert McCreary who happens to be "a mysterious prisoner aboard the long-distance mining mission sent from our time."

This "The 100" season 5 baddie used to work for a powerful crime syndicate as an enforcer whose "ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes."

Miller was supposed to star in "Searchers," another series from "The 100" creator Jason Rothenberg for The CW that the network decided not to order.

Rothenberg gushed about having Miller on "The 100" season 5, saying he and executive producer Dean White "fell in love with William [on Searchers] and are thrilled to be working with him again on The 100."

It looks like Charmaine Diyoza, the new character to be played by "Love Actually" star Ivana Milicevic will be an acquaintance of Miller's character as they are both aboard the same prison ship.

Filming for "The 100" season 5 is well underway. The cast and crew have been sharing photos from behind the scenes to help fans get by the wait for its return to the small screen.

Marie Avgeropoulos, for one, shared a picture of her as she plays an all bloodied up Octavia, which suggests that the character could get into serious trouble come the new season.

Heavy flow. #the100 A post shared by Marie Avgeropoulos (@marieavgeropoulos) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Isaiah Washington, who plays Jaha, shared a photo of Adina Porter in full Indra getup while on the set of "The 100" season 5. The writers of the show have also been taking to Twitter to post photos from the set.

In a new image, Eliza Taylor in her complete Clarke look, was shown carrying a basket full of sweets set to get them through the weekend of filming.

Last night was a late one, but we're all stocked up for the long weekend. #candyKru #the100 @MisElizaJane pic.twitter.com/FTRHzOZEhS — The 100 Writers Room (@The100writers) September 2, 2017

"The 100" season 5 is expected to premiere sometime next year.