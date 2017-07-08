'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke to Face New Set of Invaders

Facebook/cwthe100 Clarke is in trouble in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will find herself facing the unknown in the upcoming season of "The 100."

The synopsis for the premiere episode is out, and it looks like Clarke will be encountering her first batch of survivors after Praimfaya. It has been six years since Armageddon and the planet is slowly coming back to life. Clarke has managed to survive together with a Nightblood named Maddie. Somewhere in the Ark, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the others are waiting for their chance to return home. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and her gang are presumed to be alive as well, protected inside the bunker.

During the final minutes of the last season, Clarke was shown looking at a rogue spaceship. It remains unclear who are inside the vehicle, but spoilers claim they are not friends. If this is true, Clarke will be facing a mob of invaders and there is no guarantee her two-man crew will be able to defeat them.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg has already hinted that the ship is full of angry prisoners.

"We will definitely tell their story. Some of them will probably be angry. All of them will be home, alive and back on Earth. I think, in some really cool ways, it's a rebooting of the entire story. The 100 were prisoners when they came to the ground, and they thought they were alone, but they weren't. ... We screw with people's perspectives. Of course, the prisoners are going to start as antagonists, but we'll probably dimensionalize them as we do with all of our bad guys," the EP teased in an interview with TVLine.

Meanwhile, some fans are curious if the expected reunion between Bellamy and Octavia will happen smoothly. The siblings were separated when she chose to stay behind with her people. Bellamy had no choice but to leave with the spaceship and seek refuge in the Ark as planned. Prior to that, the Blake siblings have been facing problems. Octavia's thirst for power worried Bellamy and he tried to discourage her from wanting more.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.