'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Monty's Love Life to Become Colorful

Facebook/cwthe100 Monty decides on his future in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Monty (Christopher Larkin) will be busy managing his love life in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Larkin recently hinted to TVLine that his character might or might not be involved with Harper (Chelsey Reist). According to him, she and Monty share a special relationship. The new installment will see the huge change in their dynamics. In a way, Monty feels indebted to her because it was due to her that he survived the apocalypse. Still, Larkin teased that Monty might be interested in someone else and that it could be Murphy (Richard Harmon).

"Harper is Monty's main lifeline at the current moment. He owes her his life. She chose him. I don't know if they're still together. ... Maybe Monty and Murphy are together. It's been six years!" Larkin teased.

Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is expected to struggle as she leads her people back to safety. She and hundreds of her followers decided to take refuge inside the bunkers before the radiation was upon them. Spoilers reveal that the shelter was able to withstand the holocaust and everyone inside was safe. Now, Octavia must deal with the pressure of being a leader.

Avgeropoulos said her character will handle it the best way she can.

"Octavia doesn't have a clue what she's doing, but she doesn't want to set off chaos with 1,200 people in the bunker. ... You'll see what her plan is to keep the peace and how she reprimands others in her own special way," the actress said.

Elsewhere, it has been teased that romance will not happen soon for Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor). Both will be busy with rehabilitation, especially the latter. However, series creator Jason Rothenberg assured fans that it will eventually happen. At the moment, Bellamy will be busy leading the survivors from the Ark back to the ground. Clarke, on the other hand, will face her share of struggles.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.