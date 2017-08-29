'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Richard Harmon Hints at Changes for Murphy, 'Power' Star Ivana Miličević Joins Cast

(Photo: Facebook/cwthe100) Featured is a promotional image for "The 100."

"The 100" will see the biggest reset in the show's history when season 5 returns next year.

Season 5 picks up with six-year time jump, which means each character has grown in their own ways. However, it looks like not all characters will adjust to their new situation as effortlessly as the others.

Cast member Richard Harmon recently spoke with Hidden Remote and he gave his take on how the looming time jump could change his character, Murphy. The actor explained that his character is not used to the new normal, so it could go either way.

"You can obviously expect him to either grow or regress ... There's no bad guys, there's no knife at his neck every day," he said. "Now it's just day-to-day life for him, and I don't know how Murphy's gonna take that. That's going to fuel his progression or aggression this season," he went on to say.

Meanwhile, "The 100" continues to add new characters for its upcoming installment. "Power" actress Ivana Milicevic has joined the series as Charmaine Diyoza, one of the criminals aboard the prison ship seen in the season 4 finale. She will be in the program as a recurring character for season 5.

Although she is considered as a prisoner, Charmaine as skills that could put the show's beloved characters in serious danger. Her official character description warns fans that Charmaine is a "ruthless military strategist who will go head to head" with the good guys. Her actions can divide and unite everyone, and she will "leave an indelible legacy on our new world."

Almost all of "The 100's" fan-favorites have already been in multiple battles since the series debuted in 2014. They now have a war-hardened look to them, which makes it quite difficult to guess who Charmaine will be squaring off against.

"The 100" season 5 premieres midseason 2018 on The CW.