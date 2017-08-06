'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Richard Harmon Talks About What's Keeping Rocket From Returning to Earth

The CW Television Network A promotional still from "The 100" season 4 featuring Tasya Teles as Echo

Fans of "The 100" will have to wait for a few more months before their favorite series returns for its fifth season. However, the cast and the executive producers of the show have been quite generous of late in giving out clues as to what viewers might expect next season.

Recently Richard Harmon talked about the possible reason why the rocket has not been able to return to the planet Earth just yet, hinting that they might have encountered a major hitch at some point in their journey. When the show returns, six years have already passed since Praimfaya struck but the rocket is still nowhere to be found.

It can be recalled that in the series, it should take only five years for the air to be breathable again after Praimfaya. However, the fact that Clarke is still waiting for the return of her friends after six years might mean something bad.

In a recent interview, Harmon talked about their return to planet Earth and hinted that a mechanical issue might have prevented them from making it to the planet on time.

"Where we left off in season 4, we have not come down to the ground yet, a year after it's been safe for us to come down. So before we deal with coming back to the ground, we have to deal with why we haven't come back down yet, and what is it going to take for us to actually come back home," he told Tell-Tale TV during the San Diego Comic-Con.

Although Harmon's statement might be considered quite worrisome for some fans, they should take comfort in the fact that Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan) is on board and could be of great help in fixing whatever issue they may have that is preventing them from going back home.

Meanwhile, one of the things that fans are excited to see in the new season is Clarke's reunion with Bellamy. Unfortunately, series creator Jason Rothenberg recently revealed in an interview that their relationship would not be among the highlights of season 5.

"The 100" season 5 premieres in 2018 on The CW.