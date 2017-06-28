'The Accountant 2' News: Ben Affleck in Negotiation to Reprise His Christian Wolff Role in Movie Sequel

After all the speculations, it has finally been confirmed that "The Accountant 2" is happening, and Ben Affleck is currently in talks about reprising his Christian Wolff character in the movie sequel.

Facebook/The AccountantShown is a promotional image for "The Accountant." Reports claim that Ben Affleck is currently in talks to reprise his Christian Wolff in "The Accountant 2."

According to an exclusive report of Deadline, Affleck, screenwriter Bill Dubuque, director Gavin O'Connor, and "The Accountant" producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams are currently in the negotiating table for the sequel of the 2016 crime thriller.

To the uninitiated, "The Accountant" was a film released in 2016 that featured Affleck as the autistic Christian Wolff, who sidelines as an assassin after a client has endangered his life. With a production budget of only $44 million, there is no denying that the movie made money with $155,160,045 as its worldwide gross. Hence, despite being a kind of movie that does not offer a sequel potential, it is totally understandable why Warner Bros. is delivering a sequel.

On the whole, "The Accountant" has some loopholes. However, despite the movie getting a lukewarm response from the critics, Affleck's performance as Christian Wolff got the nod of the movie-going public and the critics alike. The Hollywood Reporter opined that the actor's "tightly wound, subtle, quietly mischievous performance" provided a good deal of entertainment that sustained the interest of the viewers.

Apart from Affleck, critics were also impressed with Jon Bernthal's performance as Braxton. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, it is also said that it is likely for the actor to reprise his role in the movie.

"It was very interesting to be able to play a character like that and then also have this built-in backstory and have it come from some place and sort of make it emotionally resonate throughout the movie," Bernthal said in an interview last year as he talked about his Braxton character in "The Accountant."