'The Affair' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Will Noah Beg for Whitney's Forgiveness?

Noah (Dominic West) will be given a chance to patch things up with his daughter in the upcoming season finale of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeNoah comes to Whitney's aid in the upcoming episode of "The Affair."

The tenth episode of the Showtime series reveals that Noah will encounter Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles), his daughter, while he is in Paris for a short vacation. The synopsis shows that he is there to see Juliette (Irène Jacob). After some time reflecting, Noah must have realized that the Frenchwoman has been nothing but good to him. He wants to make amends and pursue a relationship with her, but is he a little too late?

As seen in the promo, Juliette is more than happy to see him. Noah thanks her for being with him during his darkest hours. He asks her to stay with him. Unfortunately, it will not take long until they face another hurdle. While he and Juliette are out for a walk, her friends see them kissing. They must have argued later on because she tells him not to pretend he is an expert in affairs just because he wrote a book about it.

In a hotel, Noah stumbles upon Whitney, who is equally surprised to see him. They have always shared a tumultuous relationship. Whitney does not like the fact that Helen (Maura Tierney) still forgives her dad in whatever he does. Later on, Noah sees Whitney arguing with her boyfriend. It is obvious that he physically hurts her. Noah comes to her aid and threatens to beat up her lover. Whitney begs him not to make a scene.

It is possible that the chance encounter may pave the way for Noah and Whitney's reconciliation. Noah knows he has made a lot of mistakes in his life and understands why Whitney hates him so. He has asked for her forgiveness a number of times, but she has always spurned them. Will this be the time for Whitney to reconnect with her father?

"The Affair" season 3 episode 10 will air Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.