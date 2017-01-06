'The Affair' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Noah Causes Problems for Vic and Helen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Noah (Dominic West) once again comes in-between Helen (Maura Tierney) and Vic (Omar Metwally) in the upcoming episode of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeVic is disappointed with Helen in the upcoming episode of "The Affair."

The promo for the next episode of the Showtime series reveals that the disgraced author is coming to live with his family again. Helen must have found him wading in the lake from last episode when he thought Martin (Jake Siciliano) was drowning. The truth is, Noah was having hallucinations because of the pills he kept on taking. Martin was actually safe in school at the time and was nowhere near the lake house.

Noah's downward plunge has been worrying Helen for a while now. It looks like she will ask him to come home and stay with her and the kids for a while until he is doing better.

Vic is definitely not happy with Helen's decision. In the teaser, they argue about it. Vic emphasizes that someone tried to kill her ex-husband before, but Helen tries to explain that Noah has nowhere else to go.

Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles) also cannot believe that her father is once again living in their house. She tells Helen that it is a mistake to take him in after everything he has done to her and their family. However, Helen is stubborn and will not listen. Later on, she and Noah are shown kissing. It looks like Vic's suspicions about Noah causing a rift between him and Helen are spot-on.

Last episode, Vic jokingly proposed to Helen, stating that they should have a double wedding with her parents now that Bruce (John Doman) and Margaret (Kathleen Chalfant) have reunited. The two couples even had dinner together. Helen's parents like Vic for her and continue to emphasize that any man is better than her first husband.

When Vic mentioned marriage, Helen just laughed it off, thinking that he did not mean it. Viewers could see, though, that the doctor was really serious about it. Will Noah end up separating Helen and Vic?

"The Affair" season 3 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.