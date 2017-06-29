'The Affair' Season 4 Rumors: Noah to See More of John Gunther as Juliette Leaves Him

Apart from the possibility that Juliette (Irène Jacob) may leave him, things may further get complicated for Noah (Dominic West) in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair" as it is alleged that John Gunther (Brendan Fraser) may continue to hound him.

While many think that Juliette may finally be the woman for Noah, rumors claim that it may not be the case. Reportedly, the mere fact that Juliette opted to stay in Paris and did not come with Noah when he returned to America in the season 3 finale of "The Affair" is already a sign that their relationship is going nowhere.

In the event that Juliette, indeed, leaves Noah, it is suspected that he will deeply sink into his depression. With this, it is also possible that Noah will be seeing more of John Gunther in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."

To recall, one of the things that piqued the interest of the fans last season is Fraser's John Gunther character, a prison guard. While at times John Gunther appeared to be real, there were also times he seemed to be a figment of Noah's imagination.

"The character of John Gunther was birthed to be (Noah's) doppelganger. He is the darker shadow of who Noah is. There is a threat... the notion that we need someone who knows who we are as our evil other half, (who exists) to have us come to a reckoning. (Dominic West and I) are in the season as a two-hander, given that we interact with one another, and the question is raised: did (these things) happen (between us)? Is this for real? Is Noah's judgment clouded by the medicine he's taking? Is he coming unthreaded?" Fraser told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year as he explained his character.

Will Juliette break up with Noah? If yes, will he sink into depression further? If he sinks deeper into his depression, will John make his presence felt once more?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"The Affair" is expected to return to Showtime for its season 4 later this year.