'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Discovers Alison's Part in Brother's Death

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Cole and Alison's struggles will not end soon in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Cole (Joshua Jackson) may still change his mind in reuniting with his ex-wife Alison (Ruth Wilson) in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Spoilers indicate that Cole and Alison will get back together in the new installment. It looks like there is no stopping the ex-couple from taking the plunge and making their family complete again.

In the previous season, Cole had been showing signs that that he would choose Alison over Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). Speculations are rife that he will divorce his wife and follow his heart. Cole and Alison ended their marriage when she became involved with Noah (Dominic West). However, Cole still loved her and worried about her when they were apart.

Although Cole seems sure of his decision to give Alison another chance, he may still change his mind once he discovers the whole truth about his brother's death. Contrary to what the court said, it was not Noah who killed Scotty (Colin Donnell) that fateful night. It was actually Alison's doing. She had pushed Scotty towards the road when he tried to rape her. This caused Helen (Maura Tierney), who was then driving the Solloways' car, to hit him. Noah took the blame for both women.

In a November interview with series creator Sarah Treem, she said it was Noah's penance for having an affair and destroying his family.

"The idea was that Noah eventually gets punished for the crime of having the affair, but not in the way you'd think. It was a two-part thing: One, that he didn't actually kill Scott Lockhart but two, he would take the fall. And he takes the fall, basically, for both the women in his life. In a way, you can kind of see that as quite a heroic act, and in a way you can see it as an act where he just, like, wanted to get himself out of an impossible situation, so it's a bit of a cowardly act," Treem said in the interview with Observer.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.