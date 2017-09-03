'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Gets Jealous of Alison's Co-Worker

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Alison meets a new suitor in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Cole (Joshua Jackson) will find himself in a fierce competition for his ex-wife's attention in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Speculations are rife that Cole will divorce his current partner Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) to return to Alison's (Ruth Wilson) arms in the new installment. It looks like the latter will finally get her first husband back after begging for him to reconsider their love for quite some time. Cole should be wary about giving her another chance, though, as she has a history of cheating on him. After all, the reason why their marriage crumbled was because of her affair with Noah (Dominic West).

This time around, Alison may have a thing going on with a co-worker. According to TVLine, she will have a suitor named Ben (to be played by Ramon Rodriguez). He is a Marine veteran now working for the VHA. Alison and Ben's paths will intersect at work, where she is pursuing a new career as a grief counselor. Spoilers reveal that she might not be able to resist his charm and could once again have an affair. Cole will need to buckle up and watch over his woman to make sure that she will not leave him alone and hurting for the second time. Life has been a struggle for Cole ever since he became involved with Alison, and some fans think that he deserves to be happy the most, among the characters.

Meanwhile, there may still be a chance that Alison and Cole will not end up together. Spoilers reveal that he will eventually learn that she was partially to blame for his brother's death. As far as Cole is concerned, Scotty (Colin Donnell) died because Noah hit him in a terrible car accident. However, the fact remains that the culprits were Alison and Helen (Maura Tierney) all along. Once Cole discovers the truth, he may change his mind and stay away from Alison for good.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.