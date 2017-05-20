'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole to Divorce Luisa?

Cole (Joshua Jackson) will have to break Luisa's (Catalina Sandino Moreno) heart if he wants to return to Alison (Ruth Wilson) in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeLuisa is left alone in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Spoilers for the new installment predict that Cole, Alison and little Joanie will be a real family soon.

Viewers could not help but notice how Cole could never say "no" to his ex-wife whenever she wanted to be with him. He even lied to Luisa so many times. His wife is actually suspicious that the two are having an affair, and from the start, she warned him that Alison would end up ruining their family. It looks like she was right.

Although Cole tried to stay away from Alison, something always seemed to lead him back to her. It did not help that Joanie loved spending time with her mother. Whenever he saw them together, he felt happy inside. He did not seem to mind that he and Luisa were growing further apart. If Cole does end up choosing Alison in the end, he will have to file for divorce and end his marriage.

Alison started going to the Lockharts' residence when the court denied her joint custody of her child. Cole was sympathetic but he initially agreed that Alison was not ready for the responsibility. However, as time went by, he saw how she truly loved Joanie.

In a 2016 international press conference, Jackson talked about Cole and Alison's unbreakable connection.

"They (Cole and Alison) have this enormous lengthy shared history together ... And after a lifetime of togetherness, particularly for him, he just didn't know any other way," Jackson said.

Meanwhile, he tells the Courier Mail: "One of the joys of television is that you never have to or want to figure out the character completely. It is going to grow over time."

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.