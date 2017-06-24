'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Is Noah Totally Free From Gunther?

Noah (Dominic West) may not be completely free from John Gunther (Brendan Fraser) in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

One of the storylines that kept viewers guessing last installment was Noah's relationship with the mysterious prison guard. At times, John appeared to be real - a man bent on making Noah admit to his crimes and to punish him for them. There were also moments when reality and the make-believe world seemed to be overlapping, such as when Noah imagined he just saw John stalking him, but the moment he blinked, the guard was nowhere to be found.

In January, Fraser talked to Entertainment Weekly about his character. According to him, John was definitely an extension of Noah in many ways.

"The character of John Gunther was birthed to be [Noah's] doppelganger. He is the darker shadow of who Noah is. There is a threat... the notion that we need someone who knows who we are as our evil other half, [who exists] to have us come to a reckoning. [Dominic West and I] are in the season as a two-hander, given that we interact with one another, and the question is raised: did [these things] happen [between us]? Is this for real? Is Noah's judgment clouded by the medicine he's taking? Is he coming unthreaded?" Fraser shared with EW.

While Noah looked better and well-rested after his vacation in Paris with Juliette (Irène Jacob), there is still the possibility that he is not entirely okay. From the start, he has always been a complicated character. There were moments when he acted like a responsible family man, and yet the next second, he was like a beast. Noah's depression over knowing that the others have moved on with their lives without him will soon catch up to him. Juliette is the one thing that is keeping him hooked in reality, but even then, he may lose her. Spoilers predict that the French professor will stay in her home country and leave Noah. It seems their relationship was never meant to last.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.