'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Juliette Lets Go of Noah

Last season, the disgraced author met a beautiful French professor who helped him through the most difficult time of his life. Fresh out of prison for the murder of Scotty Lockhart (Colin Donnell), Noah lost everything. Alison (Ruth Wilson) left him, and even though ex-wife Helen (Maura Tierney) was eager to be with him again, he spurned her attempts at reconciliation. Then he met Juliette, and for a while, he had someone to love again.

In a November interview with The New York Times, West talked about Jacob's character.

"Noah has this romance with a beautiful Frenchwoman who represents something, I suppose, completely out of his universe. She's a professor of medieval literature, and the idea of courtly love is, I think, very important to Sarah [Treem, the showrunner] as a contrast to what's going on in America in terms of sexual politics on campus, consent and a post-internet idea as to what relationships and intimacy are about," West said.

Although Noah treated Juliette harshly in their affair, she still stayed with him until family obligations forced her to return to France. He followed her there and everything seemed fine between them. Her husband died, leaving her free to pursue a proper relationship. But when he went back to the United States, she did not accompany him. It is likely that she changed her mind and decided that it was impossible to love such a complicated man.

Juliette is probably better off without Noah since spoilers predict he will pursue Helen again. Even his kids, who especially hated him, have changed their minds about separating their parents. Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles) already made peace with her father last installment. She may help him convince Helen to give their marriage another chance.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.