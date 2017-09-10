'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Alison Break Cole's Heart All Over Again?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Alison will break Cole in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Alison (Ruth Wilson) will not be able to resist temptation once again in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

According to TVLine, Wilson's character may be involved in another affair with a mysterious guy in the new installment. Alison is set to meet Ben (to be played by Ramon Rodriguez), a Marine veteran now working for the Veterans Health Administration. She will reportedly pursue a new career as a grief counselor and their paths will cross. Ben is said to fall quickly for Alison and will chase her until she pays attention to him. With her history of giving in to temptation, it looks like she might not be able to resist his charms.

Alison's eventual affair with Ben will have a huge effect on her relationship with Cole (Joshua Jackson). Speculations are rife that he will drop Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) to once again give Alison a chance. The latter has been relentless in convincing him to return to her to complete their family with their daughter. Luisa's possessive attitude may have also pushed Cole into Alison's arms. Spoilers indicate that he will file for divorce and end their marriage.

It looks like Cole's heart is going to be broken once again when he realizes that Alison has not changed. She first betrayed him when she became involved with Noah (Dominic West). It took Cole a while until he was able to function again after their split. If Alison ends up deceiving him a second time around with co-worker Ben, he will most likely spiral into depression again.

Perhaps, Cole may still change his mind about choosing her after discovering the part she played in Scotty's (Colin Donnell) death. It was Alison who pushed his brother towards the speeding Solloway vehicle that fateful night. Cole will also be shocked to learn that it was not Noah who was behind the wheel as the court had stated. Helen (Maura Tierney) was actually the one driving at the time.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.