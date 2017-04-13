'The Amazing Race' Season 29 Spoilers: Lost Passports and Double U-Turn May End Race for One Team

In a race around the world, a single mistake can cause a team the entire competition. And in the next episode of "The Amazing Race" season 29, one team's carelessness may lead them to pay the ultimate price.

In episode 3 of the Emmy Award-winning reality television series, the race for one million dollars continues with more challenges, more rivalries and a Blind Double U-Turn somewhere along the way. This game-changing twist can undoubtedly stir the game in favor of two teams, but two more teams will have to pay the price. One good thing about it, though, is that the team who U-Turns another will have the option to stay anonymous.

Which two teams will use the U-Turn and which ones will be on the receiving end? The previous episode may have given rise to a potential rivalry between Vanck and Ashton, and Matt and Redmond; when the latter did not honor the pact they made to flip a coin for a helicopter ride. Will Ashton's resentment of their supposed allies drive her to use their U-Turn on Matt and Redmond? And if she does, how badly will it shake up #TheBoys' game?

Friendship bonds may be strengthening with other teams, just as the tension and disagreements start to mount in others. Will these newly allied strangers learn to eventually get past their differences and work together towards the finish line? Or will the fact that they are practically strangers to each other cause more untoward incidents along the way?

In an interview with CBS Local's Matt Weiss, series host Phil Keoghan said that there are no definitive qualities that make a perfect team and that winning the game really does entail a lot of luck.

"I wish I could say that there was a magic formula that you have to do this or that or that you need to have these particular skills, but there's such an eclectic group of winners and racers over the years who have done well," Keoghan said. "There's not a lot of commonality other than the grit and determination to get to the finish line."

The promo for the next episode also teases that one team will lose their passports and will be refused by Keoghan at the pit stop, as per the game rules. Will this team be able to rectify this mistake soon enough to check into the mat before the last team arrives?

"The Amazing Race" season 29 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.