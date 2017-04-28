'The Amazing Race' Season 29 Spoilers: Are Matt and Redmond About to Get Aggressive to Finish First in Venice?

A second Double U-Turn in Italy brought yet another team down in this week's episode of "The Amazing Race" season 29. What other challenges and surprising twists await the six remaining teams as they continue racing around the world?

Facebook/amazingrace A screenshot of racers Becca, Vanck, Floyd, Matt and Redmond from “The Amazing Race” season 29.

The episodes are piling in, but some teams are just not bonding. And in the midst of their bickering competitors, #TeamFun Becca and Floyd continue to sail through each leg with their happy meter on full and even managed to bag a first-place finish at the Tremezzo Park along Lake Como, Italy, ahead of strong contenders, Matt and Redmond.

And speaking of #TheBoys, the professional snowboarder and the former Navy corpsman seemed about fed up with being second best and always somehow missing out on being first despite their strong showing in the challenges on top of their amicable working relations. It remains to be seen if this resentment will drive Matt and Redmond to be a bit more aggressive in their approach to the race when the next episode rolls around.

According to TVGuide.com, the seventh leg of the current race will take the teams to Venice, Italy, where their relationships with the partners they have just met will be further strained and tested, and the individual racers will be challenged beyond their comfort zones. Which teams will crack and which ones will soldier on through the odds together and meet host Phil Keoghan at the pit stop with happy and satisfied smiles?

Can #TeamFun manage a first-place finish for the second time, or will #TheBoys finally be first on the mat? Or can former first place finishers #TeamLizandMike rekindle their previously decent working relationship and pull off yet another win? Or will #TeamBrookeandScott end up surprising everyone by not bickering for a change and actually enjoying the race all way through to the pit stop?

"The Amazing Race" season 29 episode 7 titled "Have Fun and Get It Done" airs on Thursday, May 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.