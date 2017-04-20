'The Amazing Race Season 29 Spoilers, Latest News: More Mismatched Personalities Clash in Special Back-To-Back Episodes

The current season of the competitive reality television series "The Amazing Race" has set itself apart from its predecessors by bringing together 22 strangers instead of 11 couples to form teams of two running the race around the world together. And while this game-changing strategy has not deterred most teams from working together to finish each leg of the race, it seems to be working against the best interest of a few.

Facebook/amazingrace Title card for "The Amazing Race" season 29's special back-to-back episodes, airing on Thursday, April 20.

Most notable of whom are Shamir and Sara, or #TheSandSExpress, who just can't seem to find their groove, especially after the former hurt himself in a previous challenge and has kept on complaining about his injured private parts. Despite this, they managed to finish seventh in the previous leg.

Another pair that just can't jive together is Scott and Brooke, who will find themselves in a pinch in the next leg, as teased by the trailer shown at the end of the previous episode. Scott mistakenly nominates his partner Brooke to do a Roadblock that requires some hand and arm strength. Both of which have been depleted from Brooke since she injured her elbow in a previous episode. The trailer further hints that they may choose to take a penalty as opposed to finishing the task.

Yet another team that has a tendency to breathe down each other's throat, Vanck and Ashton will once again be caught in an argument over their differing views about the best way to run the race.

Another episode preview posted on the show's Facebook page features more of the challenges and drama that the racers will be facing as they work their way to the next pit stop.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Reality TV World, Olive, who was previously eliminated from the race with her partner Seth, revealed that she would have picked Seth as her partner if she had been given a say on it.

"In the initial challenge he proved he was going to be both a mental and physical asset and continued to prove so throughout the Race. Seth and I had a great dynamic," Olive said.

The special back-to-back episodes of "The Amazing Race" season 29 airs on Thursday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.